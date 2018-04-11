'Splatoon 2' Octo Expansion Release Date Leaked, Official Announcement Imminent

Nintendo A promotional image for "Splatoon 2" Octo Expansion

The first paid downloadable content (DLC) for "Splatoon 2" may have just gotten its official release date.

Up until now, Nintendo has only been teasing the release of the Octo Expansion for summer as the company was not ready to get more specific than that.

It turns out it did not need to as a banner on the German Facebook page for the game beat them to it, revealing that the "Splatoon 2" DLC will be released on July 13.

The image was promptly deleted and the account now uses an older cover photo, a move that gives gamers all the more reason to believe that Octo Expansion is indeed coming on the said day.

July 13 happens to be the same day the amiibo figures for the game's characters Pearl and Marina will be out, so it would make sense to release the "Splatoon 2" DLC at the same time.

It looks like Nintendo was saving the Octo Expansion surprise to "Splatoon" fans for the big day, but the leak may have spoiled it.

There is so much excitement surrounding the "Splatoon 2" DLC seeing that it is the first large-scale post-launch content coming to the game. Octo Expansion adds a full-on single-player adventure to the game with 80 missions for players to chomp on.

At the forefront is a new character by the name of Agent 8, who wakes up on a dark subway platform with no memory of how she got there and basically everything else.

"Navigate this mysterious underground test facility in a desperate battle to reach the surface of Inkopolis. Escape from these twisted depths, and you'll finally be able to join multiplayer matches as an Octoling! You may think you know everything about the world of Splatoon, but these waters run deep, and so does the lore," Nintendo writes of the "Splatoon 2" Octo Expansion.

Agent 8 will be able to request help from Off the Hook, who will support her from above the ground. Each station in the subway platform has a telephone that provides her with the equipment she needs to navigate the underground test facility.

At the moment, it looks like the company still wants the Octo Expansion release date secret, and that the leak did not compel them to make the announcement earlier than they planned.

However, if the Facebook page had that teaser image in place, this suggests that they already have their promotional paraphernalia all set. That being said, they could be getting ready to make the "Splatoon 2" DLC's release date official anyway and someone made a mistake of publishing the banner earlier than they should have.

If this is really what happened, an official announcement of the Octo Expansion release date might arrive any day now, along with new details about its features and of course, the pricing.

The Octo Expansion is now available for pre-purchase on Nintendo eShop. Users who do so will automatically receive Octo-themed in-game gear that they can use in "Splatoon 2" right away.