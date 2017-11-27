'Splatoon 2' Software Update Comes With New Gear, Fixes, Amiibo Functionality

Nintendo launched a software update for their team-based third-person shooter video game "Splatoon 2" on Thursday.

Facebook/Splatoon 'Splatoon 2' is available now.

Software update 2.0 went live on Thursday, Nov. 23, around 5 p.m. PT. It comes with new content, numerous fixes and tune-ups, and Amiibo support.

Players have access to new gear, which can all be viewed in the shops. A few changes to players' appearance have also been made available with the update. Two new hairstyles and two new legwear are now part of the options.

As for the Amiibo functionality, players are now able to snap photos with Inkling Girl, Inkling Boy, and Inkling Squid amiibo on competitive stages while weapons are wielded. Filters are also accessible.

In terms of gameplay, the maximum ranking has been moved up to 99 from 50. When players reach the final level, they are given the option to start over. Those who opt to restart will be marked with a star icon that will be displayed next to their rank.

Changes to the multiplayer campaign have also been made. For instance, the developers reduced the amount of time it takes for players who have taken a hit to star recovering from 1.5 seconds to 1 second. Low areas on Turf maps have been darkened so players can also differentiate them from areas beyond the maps.

Developers smashed several bugs hampering gameplay, including issues with the Kelp Dome, one which made Ink Storms disappear instead of explode when hitting grates, and another that made it possible to ink supposedly "uninkable" structures.

The update is now available for download. Once the Nintendo Console is linked to the internet, owners of "Splatoon 2" will find that the update will download and install automatically. Saved files should still be accessible after the installment. Additionally, the latest version will disable wireless matchmaking for local multiplayer with players who have earlier version of the title.

"Splatoon 2"is currently available on Nintendo Switch.