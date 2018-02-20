Facebook/SplittingUpTogether Promotional image for 'Splitting Up Together'

ABC has released a new promo for the freshman comedy series, "Splitting Up Together."

The trailer opens with the Lena (Jenna Fischer) and Martin (Oliver Hudson) announcing to their friends that they are breaking up. However, their living arrangements will remain the same in order to co-parent their children. One of them will be on-duty as a parent, while the other will live in the garage. But, there will naturally be some bumps in the road, such as Martin not putting the clothes in the dryer after washing them.

Lena, for one, wants to take this opportunity to focus on herself and see other people. It is apparent that she is missing some romance and passion in her relationship with Martin, as she tells her friend that she is looking for a guy "who wants to tear my clothes off." It looks like Lena succeeds in the dating game, though, as she is seen kissing another man.

However, Martin may not be ready to move on from their marriage. He is seen holding flowers in the rain as he watches Lena make out with another man in a car. He also expresses his "shook" to his friend, who offers him a comforting hug.

The new series is based on a Danish show and is executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres. At the Television Critics Association press tour earlier this year, executive producer Emily Kapnek teased what viewers can expect from the upcoming sitcom.

"There's a lot that we took from the Danish format which is wonderful. But they didn't really focus on the kids that much — the kids were really peripheral and they made a point of not telling workplace stories, you were very much focused on this dynamic between the two of them. As early as the pilot, we told kids stories and aged up the kids so we could do those great family stories," she said.

"Splitting Up Together" will premiere on Tuesday, March 27, at 9:30 p.m. EST on ABC.