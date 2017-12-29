'Squadron 42' Release Date News: 'Star Citizen' Is Now On Version 3.0 Despite Being Unreleased

Facebook/Star Citizen Alpha Patch 3.0.0 has been released to all "Star Citizen" backers as one of the game's largest feature sets to date.

The development period of "Star Citizen" and its single-player campaign "Squadron 42" is as noteworthy as the crowdfunding campaign that started it. In fact, the game has already moved to version 3.0, a designation usually reserved for the third major update brought to a game following launch – despite not having an official release!

The game's official blog offered all sorts of details concerning the latest update to the ambitious space opera's alpha. These included a new RSI launcher that everyone needs to download in order to greatly reduce the amount of data that has to be transferred for updates.

This will allow the game to roll out patches more quickly and serve as the launch point of "Squadron 42." After six years of development, many fans are hoping that the hype-hurricane that is "Star Citizen" is finally nearing an actual release.

That being said, there are already people who are enjoying the game in its initial alpha version. The game recently added trio of resource-filled Crusader Moons as well as a new landing pad on Levski, the home of the People's Alliance. Derelict ships now also pop-up from time to time providing new locations for players to explore.

Additional adjustments have been small however, but long-time players of the alpha version still appreciate them. These include visual and gameplay enhancements such as visor HUD and engine contrails.

If "Star Citizen" is indeed nearing launch, it would be best to prepare. For its current version, players will need a minimum of 16GB of RAM alongside an Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Phenom II X4 940 CPU and a GeForce GTX 750 Ti or AMD Radeon R7 360X graphics card with 2GB or more video RAM.

Just to be safe, it's advisable to get an even higher-spec PC mainly due to the continuous additions of new features to the game. Once these are in order all that's left to do is wait.