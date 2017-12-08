Square Enix Announces New 'Tomb Raider' Video Game

Facebook/TombRaider The upcoming "Tomb Raider" movie will likely kick-off the journey mentioned by Square Enix in relation to the new "Tomb Raider" video game.

Fans of the "Tomb Raider" franchise, particularly the gamers, will have something to look forward to.

In a brief but sweet announcement via Twitter, Square Enix announced that a new video game for the iconic franchise is arriving. The game developer, however, did not say anything about its release date or any information on the gameplay.

"Honestly, we wish we could share it with you right now, but we're taking a new approach this time," wrote Square Enix. "A new Tomb Raider game is coming," the statement added.

"Driven by our goal of putting our fans first, we want you to know that it won't be long between the official reveal and when you can play," the message continued. "Our journey will begin with a major event in 2018. We simply can't wait to take you on Lara Croft's defining adventure," it went on to say.

Interestingly, there had been rumors of a third game under the rebooted "Tomb Raider" series that swirled back in 2015. Gamespot noted that during that year's edition of Gamescom, Square Enix CEO Phil Rogers mentioned the possibility of releasing a third title under the series, mentioning the words "Tomb Raider trilogy."

Moreover, a PowerPoint presentation inadvertently leaked the title "Shadow of the Tomb Raider," though it is yet to be confirmed if this leak was true, to begin with, the Gamespot report added. Liam Robertson, a respected gaming historian, on the other hand, took to Twitter and pointed an intriguing clue hidden in Square Enix's announcement.

"I thought something was off about the way they worded this. The first letter of each sentence spells out 'shadow' when put together. Shadow of the Tomb Raider!" posted Robertson. If his observation proves to be true, then the upcoming game will carry no less than the leaked title in the PowerPoint presentation a few years back.

Meanwhile, Polygon said that the major event slated for next year could possibly be the release of the new "Tomb Raider" movie, starring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft. The film is set to be released on March 16, 2018.