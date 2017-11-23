Square Enix Boss Looks to Be Proactive in Supporting Nintendo Switch

Facebook/NintendoSwitch A display featuring the Nintendo Switch console.

Another game developer is looking to go into a deep partnership with Nintendo's flagship console.

Speaking during their company's latest earnings report, Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda expressed his excitement over the Nintendo Switch's "rapid uptake" and that they very much "welcome the arrival of such a platform."

He also said that he is looking to dump in some of its previous titles into the new console. "We base our development resource allocations on the unique attributes of each platform. In particular, Nintendo Switch makes it easier for us to leverage our back catalog of assets and expertise, so we want to be proactive in creating new IP and rebooting past titles for that platform," explained Matsuda.

Furthermore, he also pointed out that the console serves as an excellent platform for the types of games that Square Enix develops. "We intend to be proactive in our development efforts given that it's a platform that is well suited to the mid-sized titles at which we excel," Matsuda added.

Square Enix was not the only company that expressed intention to expand a partnership with Switch. Gamespot reported that Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot announced in a recent earnings call that fans can expect them to release more titles for the console next year. "We will have some Switch games next year," said the Ubisoft boss, though he did not reveal which titles will see a Switch launch.

In addition, Guillemot was also pleased with the Switch's success in the market since its release back in March. Out of Ubisoft's total game sales output last quarter, 19 percent were credited to their titles released in the Nintendo Switch. These include "Rayman Legends," "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle," and "Just Dance 2017."

Meanwhile, sources revealed to the Wall Street Journal that Nintendo is geared to produce between 25 to 30 million Switch units beginning next year's fiscal year in April. Moreover, sources also said that the company has already informed its business partners of their plans to ramp up production, on top of their targets for the holiday season.