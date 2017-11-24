Square Enix Eyes 'Proactive' Development of Games for Nintendo Switch

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson People view video screens at the Square Enix booth at the E3 Electronic Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 14, 2016.

Video game fans can expect more Square Enix titles coming to the Nintendo Switch.

During Square Enix's financial briefing earlier this month, the company's executives also talked about their plans to bring their game releases to the hybrid portable console. They also discussed the company's financial results for the first part of fiscal year 2018.

The said event was presided by the company's president and representative director, Yosuke Matsuda, as well as the company's chief financial officer, Kazuharu Watanabe.

The Square Enix executives were asked what their priority was in terms of distributing their development resources in the future. "We base our development resource allocations on the unique attributes of each platform. In particular, Nintendo Switch makes it easier for us to leverage our back catalog of assets and expertise," the company said.

The company then added that it already had plans to launch new IP materials on the Nintendo Switch as well as porting some of their existing titles to the popular on-the-go console.

In the same financial meeting, Square Enix recognized the "rapid uptake" that Nintendo Switch experienced recently and said they "welcome" the existence of such a console in which "mid-sized titles" are "well-suited."

Right now, the only Square Enix-published title ready for pre-order and set to be released on the Nintendo Switch is "Lost Sphear," which is slated to launch on Jan. 23, 2018. The role-playing video game is regarded as a spiritual successor of "I Am Setsuna" -- which was released on the Switch on March 3 -- since both titles feature several key gameplay elements such as the Active Time Battle system.

On the other hand, other games to be released by Square Enix have also been confirmed to arrive on the Nintendo Switch, including several "Dragon Quest" titles and "Fear Effect" games.

The eagerness among video game developers to support the Nintendo Switch is not shocking, considering the obvious market success of the console. In the previous months, Switch even surpassed the sales of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the gaming hardware category.