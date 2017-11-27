Square Enix Lets IO Interactive Keep 'Hitman' IP Following Buyout

Steam official website Promotional picture for "Hitman."

For most game studios, being acquired by any of the big game publishers is akin to a roach motel: studios check in but they don't check out. However, this isn't the case for former Square Enix subsidiaries IO Interactive as it was able to not only regain its independence, but also able to retain its valuable "Hitman" IP (intellectual property).

A few months after the company parted ways with the studio, Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda provided more details on the buyout that led to IO becoming independent once again. In a recent interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Matsuda also elaborated on the studio keeping its prized IP.

"It's because I believe it wouldn't be 'Hitman' unless it was 'Hitman' made by IO," Matsuda said. "I believe the fans of 'Hitman' think it's only 'Hitman' if it's made by IO. So I thought that was the best way for the game to continue, and that's why we were supportive of the [management buyout] and of course didn't mind if they continued to use the IP."

Following the buyout, IO Interactive was able to keep the "Hitman" IP as well as several other titles. However, the studio did lose the right to make sequels to their hit third-person shooter game "Kane & Lynch."

Needless to say, the studio is once again focusing on the "Hitman" franchise, with a new entry in the series officially in the works. The upcoming entry will be an excellent test for the newly independent studio while at the same time be a sort of proof that Square Enix made the right decision.

The latest entry to the game is currently 2016's "Hitman," an episodic stealth video game published by Square Enix. The game garnered a positive rating from critics and was even chosen as Best Game of 2016 by video game website Giant Bomb. Whether the upcoming entry to the series can top that though, is still to be seen.