Square Enix Promises Dedication to Creating Single-Player Games

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson President of Square Enix Co. Ltd. Yoichi Wada speaks at the 2006 E3 video game convention in Hollywood, California May 8, 2006.

After the recent swirling of controversies surrounding microtransactions in video games, Square Enix has pledged to its loyal fans that it will commit to creating exceptional single-player titles in the foreseeable future.

The statement was given by Square Enix CEO, Yosuke Matsuda, who needed to clarify the type of approach that fans can expect from the company given that they mentioned last year that they will be investing more money to integrate "games as a service" into their games. This previous statement was alarming for some players, since they feared that Square Enix would be following the trend of other video game developers of creating purchasable content in the form of microtransactions or loot boxes and/or crates.

Matsuda went on to explain the meaning behind the "games as a service model," by stating that the phrase can be interpreted in many different ways, in an interview with Metro. Matsuda went further to share that Square Enix aims to be a "leader, and not a follower," in the realm of creating video games.

The aim of the company is to create games that people can enjoy for a long period of time — which he believes reels in and attracts more loyal fans to Square Enix and their titles. This, in Matsuda's opinion, is the service that Square Enix was alluding to when they announced it last year. Matsuda did not futher elaborate on the company's future plans for online gaming, wherein most of microtransactions take place, but the statement that he gave was meant to ease the minds of anxious Square Enix fans.

Square Enix is one of the largest video game developers in the world, and it has subsumed other big name developers such as Eidos Montréal — which is best known for the popular science fiction game series "Deus Ex." Most notably, Square Enix itself is known for beloved titles such as the "Kingdom Hearts" trilogy and the "Final Fantasy" series.