Square Enix Says It Can Now Develop HD Games Faster, Thanks to 'Final Fantasy XV'

Square Enix Square Enix claims that the work ethic and techniques it developed in "Final Fantasy XV" will help it produce quality content faster in the future.

Japanese developer Square Enix claims that now that it has finally developed and released "Final Fantasy XV," it should be much easier to produce more HD games in the future.

According to an interview by Famitsu, with some of the key members of "Final Fantasy XV's" development staff, their experience working on the newest "Final Fantasy" game has given them techniques and insight with regard to outputting high-quality titles in a smaller window of time.

In the interview, they write that, at least once a month, the team makes sure to produce something of quality that has no bugs. Because of this mindset and discipline to always have an output by the end of the month, they believe that they are now more capable of working on bigger projects and will not face any major issues like they did with the initial development of "Final Fantasy XV."

For those unfamiliar with the game's history, development on "Final Fantasy XV" first began in 2006, initially penned as a spin-off game called "Final Fantasy Versus XIII." Six years into development, it was then decided that it would be the next mainline game and it received a major overhaul in staff with Hajime Tabata taking over the role as director and replacing Tetsuya Nomura.

This means that, by the time "Final Fantasy XV" launched in 2016, it was in development for just about a decade, something that really left a bad taste in the mouths of many. With that, it does seem like Square Enix has made this into a learning experience and hopes that it can make new games faster in the future.

In addition to this, Square Enix reaffirms in the interview that the next major episode for "Final Fantasy XV" is "'Episode: Ardyn" and will focus on the main antagonist of the base game.

"Final Fantasy XV" is available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. A special updated version, called "Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition," is also now available on PC through various storefronts.