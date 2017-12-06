SSSS.Gridman Official Site Promotional image for the upcoming Japanese mecha anime series, “SSSS.Gridman,” based on Tsuburaya’s non-Ultra superhero production, “Denkou Choujin Gridman (Gridman the Hyper Agent),” which ran from 1993 to 1994.

An anime adaptation of one of Tsuburaya's non-Ultra superhero production, "Denkou Choujin Gridman," also known as "Gridman the Hyper Agent," is coming next year and a new visual and promotional video have been released.

The promotional video starts off by showing footages from the source series, before previewing a brief animated fight scene between the titular metal hero and one of the series' villainous monsters.

YouTube/Tsuburaya Prod. Official Channel

The video then shows what looks to be a brand new monstrous threat towering ominously over a cityscape, followed by the announcement of a possible autumn 2018 release.

First aired from 1993 to 1994, "Gridman" was a live-action, special effects series featuring a giant armored hero fighting an equally gigantic monster each week in order to save the world from the invasion of an evil program known as Kahn Digifer.

The original series only ran for one season, and it later inspired DIC Entertainment's English-language live-action series, "Superhuman Samurai Syber-Squad," which in turn ran from 1994 to 1995.

Earlier this year, Japanese animation studio, Studio Trigger, announced at this year's Anime Expo that they will be producing an anime adaptation of the said live-action series, which is tentatively titled "SSSS.Gridman." It will reportedly feature a new story that is unrelated to the original series. It was also announced that Akira Amemiya will be in-charge of directing the project in collaboration with Tsuburaya Production.

Studio Trigger previously revived interest in the "Gridman" series with an anime short titled "Denkou Choukin Gridman: boys invent great hero" that was released in 2015.

The short animation showed off Gridman's various powers as demonstrated in a brief fight that culminated in the appearance of the titular hero's proposed ally, Gridman Sigma. This was the first appearance of the secondary hero that was supposed to have debuted in a sequel series that never happened. His alter-ego would've been the reformed antagonist, Takeshi Todo.

It is not yet clear whether or not Gridman Sigma will finally make a more significant appearance in the upcoming anime adaptation.