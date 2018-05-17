Staff From Meghan Markle's Former High School Claims Thomas Markle Is a Good Man

Wikimedia Commons/Mark Jones Meghan Markle's wedding with Prince Harry will be held on Saturday, May 19, but her father Thomas Markle may not be present due to his recent heart surgery.

While Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle may be absent during her upcoming wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday due to an unexpected drama, people who knew him can vouch for his good personality.

During the celebration of Markle's former high school for her upcoming wedding, several witnesses claimed that her father is a kind man.

Christine Knudsen, a teacher from Markle's former high school Immaculate Heart High School, spoke to People to say that Thomas went out of his way and volunteered to help with the lighting for some of the school's production even after the former "Suits" star graduated from the school.

Thomas was a former lighting director in several TV shows like "General Hospital" and "Married...With Children," which is why he was knowledgeable in setting the lighting for stage plays and productions. Since his daughter was a budding actress when she was still in high school, he would come and help set up the sets for the theatrical plays.

"People would go, 'That's Meghan's father?' But he was a genuinely good, kind, loving man," Knudsen stated. "You could tell how much he loved his daughter and how proud he was of her. He just wanted to be here and help her do what she loved," she went on to say.

Another teacher claimed that Thomas continued his volunteer work in school even after his daughter graduated. While he might have a low-key appearance, he was also described as a very nice and pleasant man.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Thomas will no longer attend the royal wedding after several speculations about his involvement in the upcoming event. This time, Thomas revealed that the reason why he cannot travel all the way to the UK due to the heart surgery that he went through on Wednesday, May 16.

Speaking with TMZ, Thomas said that the surgery was needed after experiencing a heart attack earlier this month. "They [doctors] will go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed," he stated.

Just a few hours after the surgery, he released a statement through the online tabloid to give an update about his health condition. "I'm ok. It will take a long time to heal. Staying in the hospital a few more days. Not allowed to get excited," he also said.

Thomas was also involved in a paparazzi scandal where he reportedly staged photos of himself prior to his heart attack. This led to rumors that he decided to skip the wedding due to embarrassment.

Meanwhile, Markle's mother Doria Raglan was spotted heading towards the Los Angeles airport on Tuesday and presumably arrived in London Wednesday morning to attend her wedding.

A source reportedly told Entertainment Tonight that Raglan was expected to play a significant role during the royal wedding. But since Markle's father will no longer walk her down the aisle, it can be expected that Raglan will be the one to take his place.

The royal wedding between Markle and Prince Harry will be held on Saturday, May 19, at the St. George's Chapel at the Windsor Castle.