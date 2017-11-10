'Stan Against Evil' Season 2 Spoilers: Executive Producer Dana Gould Talks About What To Expect

Facebook/IFCStanAgainstEvil Promotional photo for "Stan Against Evil" season 2.

Featuring "Scrubs" actor John C. McGinley as the series' protagonist in Stan Miller, "Stan Against Evil" recently kicked off its second season. With four episodes down and more suspense in store of the fans of the comedy and horror series, executive producer Dana Gould talked about what to expect for the season. Furthermore, critics had much to say about "Stan Against Evil" season 2, episode 4, titled "Girls' Night."

"When Season 2 starts, Stan lives in a world where he doesn't know Evie Barret because she died 400 years ago, but he knows something is wrong," "Stan Against Evil" executive producer and writer Gould told ComingSoon.net. "So he thinks he's going crazy but he's haunted by this image, so he investigates and figures out what happens by meeting a local group of witches called The Black Hat Society that are actually good witches. They have to fix what they ruined."

Considering the plot of the second season, "Stan Against Evil" season 2 may be having trouble in picking up space. Den of Geek reviewed the fourth episode of the season as a frustrating entry to the series. Evie (Janet Varney) and Denise (Deborah Baker Jr.) claimed Stan's house for their own to celebrate the ritual of a girls' night. Stan is displaced and although it might have been the perfect time for him to spend some moments alone, the peace does not last long.

Overall, the episode may have spent far too much time in building up the suspense, while unfortunately portraying an unsatisfying payoff. Regardless, "Stan Against Evil" season 2, episode 4 represents a lot of the good ideas that the writers can think of. As such, critics are hoping that the series will hit a rhythm enough to epitomize the situation described by Gould.

"Stan Against Evil" airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on IFC.