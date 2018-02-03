Stan Lee Health Scare News: Comic Book Creator Out of the Hospital

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Comic book creator Stan Lee poses after his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled in Hollywood, California, January 4, 2011. It was the 2,428th star on the Walk of Fame.

Legendary comic book creator Stan Lee recently had a health scare when he was rushed to the hospital. Fortunately, a representative of Lee's reports that he is now out of the hospital and is in much better condition.

As of now, Lee has left the hospital, but still needs to return every now and then to monitor his condition. His representative stated that Lee "is doing well and feeling good." In addition to that, Lee even told ABC News last Thursday, Feb. 1, that he "feels great," and was glad that he had spent the night in the hospital for good measure.

This must be a relief for Lee's army of fans, especially since there have been a number of times that the comic book legend has been rushed to the hospital — which led to cancelling his appearance in some events in the past. At this point, there seems to be no indication that fans should be worried about Lee's health, despite his age of 95 years.

TMZ first reported the incident when Lee was rushed to Cedar-Sinai hospital, and the reason behind this is due to Lee experiencing shortness of breath and irregularity in his heartbeat while he was in his home. Despite the initial scare, Lee's condition remained stable all throughout. The measures taken were simply precautions to avoid the risk of any major complications.

Lee's latest public appearance was at the premiere of the film "Black Panther," which the 95-year-old originally created along with Jack Kirby back in 1966. The premiere took place in Hollywood last Tuesday, Jan. 30. During the premiere, Lee seemed to be in good spirits, as he posed for photos along with the film's star Chadwick Boseman, who plays the main protagonist T'Challa. "Black Panther" is scheduled to be released on Feb. 16 in cinemas everywhere.