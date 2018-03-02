Stan Lee Reveals He Is Fighting Pneumonia

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Stan Lee gestures as he poses at the premiere of "Iron Man 3" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California, in this April 24, 2013 file photo.

Marvel comic book creator Stan Lee revealed in a video that he has pneumonia, and that he is trying to get better as soon as possible. This follows the growing curiosity of his fans regarding Lee's health after he failed to fulfill some of his commitments recently.

In a video by TMZ, which was released on Wednesday, Feb. 28, the 95-year-old appears weak, as he explains his current condition. Having pneumonia forced Lee to cancel multiple scheduled appearances, which may have disappointed his legion of fans. Lee states in the video that he misses his fans and has been thinking about them.

Furthermore, Lee states that he misses interacting with his fans through notes, "photos and emails." He concludes his brief message by stating that "Maybe I'll have some of this pneumonia knocked down, and we can have some real fun over the internet. Until then, excelsior." Throughout the video, Lee seems to be very quiet and lacking in energy.

Fortunately, the "Spider-Man" creator remains positive, stating that he is willing to get back to interacting with his fans on the internet as soon as he shows signs of recovery from pneumonia. The video message comes just less than a month after the initial reports of Lee being rushed to the hospital after a health scare.

As years go by, fans of the comic book creator have grown more concerned about his health. Just last year, Lee's wife, Joan, passed away at the age of 93 after suffering a stroke.

Lee has had a prolific career as a comic book creator. He co-created some of the most recognizable superheroes that have stood the test of time — such as the "X-Men," "The Hulk," "Iron Man," and "The Fantastic Four." He has also made cameo appearances in most of the Marvel film adaptations.