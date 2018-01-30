Stana Katic Opens Up About Sudden 'Castle' Exit, Admits It Was a 'Harsh Ending'

(Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson) "Castle" alum Stana Katic.

Stana Katic has opened up about her exit from "Castle," admitting in a new interview that "it hurt and it was a harsh ending."

Katic played the role of Kate Beckett since the show's inception down to the penultimate season. The show was canceled less than a month after her exit.

Her co-star Nathan Fillion was asked to sign a new deal for "Castle" while Katic was never approached. Original cast member Tamala Jones also departed from the show the same time she did.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actress admitted that she is still "not clear on the thought process behind the way that it went down" although a couple of years after the issue, she chooses to look on the brighter side of it all.

I met so many beautiful people on that project, and we collaborated on something really unique in that it's not every day that you get a show, or a series, that has eight seasons and that it was a hit for the network. It would be a disservice to those people, to the work that we did together, and to my work, which I feel contributed, in part, to the success of the show, to be anything but grateful because, at the end of the day, that was a fantastic platform. It was a formative experience, and we told a love story that I feel moved people, touched people, and I can't be anything but glad that I was a part of something like that. I hope it remains something special in viewers' minds forever.

Katic was approached by a lot of studios after her "Castle" stint although she chose the international Amazon thriller titled "Absentia."

This is the thing, I was kind of thinking about that, and I kind of feel like it's the wild west, right now, in television in that there's a lot of cable companies, there's a lot of new sources for television, and for media, and for film, that are changing what the game looks like. It's not predictable any longer, and you have French and German companies that are the ones who are the starters for producing projects. And, yeah, some of those projects do start off in the U.S. and then go in the other direction, however, there's a lot of stuff that's coming from the international market back into the U.S. Even look at networks like Netflix, and Amazon, and so forth, they're airing content that originated in countries outside of the U.S. and it's the original version. It's almost like watching "Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" on a major U.S. outlet, and I think that's really phenomenal, and it's gonna make the next few years so interesting, because the world's wide open now.

"Castle" fans can catch Katic in "Absentia" when it premieres on Feb. 2 on Amazon.