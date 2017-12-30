'Star Citizen' 3.0 Update: Biggest Content Update in Years Arrive

"Star Citizen" has been a game that's been in development for some time now, to put it mildly. That's why the new Alpha Patch 3.0 update is an important step as far as letting players and backers know that the ambitious project is still making huge strides towards its far-off goals.

Starting Saturday, Dec. 23, "Star Citizen" Alpha 3.0.0 was made available to backers, as Roberts Space Industries announced in their update. Members with a "Star Citizen" game package, which can be obtained by backing the game's development, will have access to the new updates for the Persistent Universe, the main multiplayer segment.

Facebook/RobersSpaceIndustries Alpha Patch 3.0.0 has been released to all "Star Citizen" backers as one of the game's largest feature sets to date.

The new update adds explorable moons in immense detail, as Polygon noted in their earlier preview. Roberts Space Industries may have mentioned three moons of Crusader, but that brief line in the announcement gave little hint to the gigantic scope of the new content.

The smallest of these moons will have an in-game surface that measures more than 851,000 square kilometers altogether, a much larger playing area even compared to the likes of "The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim."

All three moons can be explored on foot or from space, seamlessly and without loading screens or transitions.

Pilots will also notice the many small tweaks and improvements to the game, especially in the cockpit. Enhanced interaction with the aircraft components make the already sprawling game even more immersive, while 20 new missions have been added to let players have something to do as they admire the seamless orbit and atmosphere entry of the game.

Minor updates were included for almost everything, from the way the doors of various station modules and aircrafts function, to how entire planet rotates, as Cinema Blend notes. There are new visor Heads-Up Display (HUD) and engine effects added for good measure, as well.