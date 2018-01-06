Star Citizen Raises More Than All Of 2017's Kickstarter Games

Facebook/Star Citizen Alpha Patch 3.0.0 has been released to all "Star Citizen" backers as one of the game's largest feature sets to date.

Kickstarter has completely changed the way video games are made and nowhere is this more pronounced than the crowdfunding success that is "Star Citizen." For its second year in a row, the yet unreleased title has raised more money than every other video game on the platform combined, by a factor of two!

The figures were obtained by Polygon from the game's developers – Roberts Space Industries (RSI) and Cloud Imperium Games (CIG) – and Kickstarter itself which revealed that it doubled the takings of over 350 games on the crowdfunding platform. The collection of spacefaring games created by Chris Roberts raised $34.91 million in 2017, not including returns.

While the amount has dropped slightly from $36.11 million in 2016, it is still more than the $17.25 million raised by all other Kickstarter games combined. However, the fact that RSI and CIG declined to release the figures accounting for how much money they've returned to backers makes the data a little bit complicated.

Currently, there are a several significant returns that are being contested including one in excess of $25,000. This makes it impossible to accurately gauge the exact amount of the game's Kickstarter funding.

With a promise of a massive multiplayer gameplay and "persistent universe," "Star Citizen" originally launched its Kickstarter campaign back in 2012 with the goal of $500,000 in one week. It eventually ended with $2.1 million which led CIG to shift funding to its own website where it has brought in millions and millions more through the sale of ships and, more recently, parcels of land throughout the in-game universe.

The "Star Citizen" project, and its single-player component "Squadron 42" currently has no release date despite already being on v. 3.0. While it is available for a number of lucky players, fans and more importantly contributors continue to wait for the highly-anticipated and highly-funded space odyssey.