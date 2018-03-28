'Star Trek 4' News: Cast Members Think Quentin Tarantino Might Be What the Franchise Needs Right Now

Reuters/Robert Pratta U.S. director Quentin Tarantino speaks before receiving the Prix Lumiere during a ceremony at the Lumiere 2013 Grand Lyon Film Festival in Lyon October 18, 2013.

The cast of the new "Star Trek" movies have been talking about a new installment in the science fiction saga to be made potentially by Quentin Tarantino.

Fans of the long-running sci-fi franchise are already expressing trepidations about the film since it is expected to be R-rated, the trademark genre of the legendary filmmaker.

With no concrete plan on what's next for the "Star Trek" reboots, many of the cast members remain in the dark about what the next installment will bring to the table.

Cast member Simon Pegg, however, knows a bit of more than the rest, having done some co-writing duties in the 2016 sequel, "Star Trek: Beyond."

In an interview with Collider, Pegg revealed that while a script is currently being written, Tarantino taking the helm and bringing "Star Trek 4" to the R-rated territory is not set in stone yet.

The actor, who played the role of Scotty in the all three "Star Trek" reboot films so far, revealed that the idea had come about when Tarantino approached J.J. Abrams, who directs the films, about his take on the series.

"That idea is going into the writer's room to be looked at," Pegg said before adding that Tarantino might be the man to get the Enterprise going again, especially after the lukewarm reception for the reboots so far. "I think it might take something like him to restart it," he went on to say.

In a previous interview, Pegg said that Abrams told him about Tarantino's "Star Trek 4" idea "a long time ago" and that time, he was still considering putting it in the writer's room.

He concluded that he does not know much about the project "other than the fact that it is sort of in the mix," suggesting that it might not even be R-rated.

When first details about Tarantino's "Star Trek" venture came about courtesy of Deadline, it was said that Abrams and Paramount Pictures have agreed to the director's terms, which included an R-rating for the film.

Pegg seems to not mind "Star Trek 4" getting that rating, admitting that he is intrigued by the possibilities in the storytelling that it can present.

"It's an interesting proposition, although I don't know if that means everybody will be blowing each other's heads off with phasers and calling Klingons mother—ers, but, who knows, that could be fun," he said.

His "Star Trek" co-star John Cho, who plays Sulu, admitted to Metro US that he does not know anything about the project yet, but, like Pegg, is looking forward to it.

This seems to be the case for Karl Urban, who plays Bones. With "Star Trek 4" still very much early in development, there are no talks yet on what elements will be used to achieve such rating and to what extent. However, the actor said that Tarantino is "probably the exact kind of energy the franchise needs."

He added that while fans would never have thought in years that "Star Trek" could ever be told with strong violence and language and possibly even sexual content or graphic nudity, the actor said that it is "important to remain open to whatever the story is, and whatever collaboration may evolve."

At the moment, nothing has been confirmed yet. "The Revenant" scribe Mark L. Smith is currently writing the script for potential R-rated "Star Trek 4." It might not be a while since it hits the theaters since Tarantino is currently working on his star-studded Charles Manson film, "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, and Brad Pitt.