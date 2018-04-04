'Star Trek 4' News: Latest Update Shows Quentin Tarantino's R-Rated Take Not Final Yet

Paramount Pictures Zachary Quinto as Spock and Chris Pine as Captain Kirk

Even though "Star Trek 4" is not in production yet, the film has found itself on the headlines more often than expected after word about the potential involvement of Quentin Tarantino came out.

The legendary filmmaker has approached director J.J. Abrams about an R-rated take on the science fiction franchise, but it is still unclear if it will materialize.

"The Revenant" scribe Mark L. Smith is currently writing the script for what could be the first ever R-rated "Star Trek" movie, but it is just one of the few being developed for the fourth reboot film.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Zachary Quinto, who plays the role of Spock, claimed that there are multiple scripts being developed for "Star Trek 4" at the moment.

"Because there was a script being written before Quentin Tarantino came up with his idea for a potential film. And so I think they are kind of developing more than one. So I don't know what is going to happen. Quentin is off doing another movie," the actor said, referring to the "Pulp Fiction" director's upcoming star-studded project, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

"But I know Simon Pegg and Doug Jung, who wrote the last film, are writing a script and there are another set of writers writing a script. So I don't know. I don't know what's going to happen," he went on to say.

Pegg, who co-wrote "Star Trek Beyond," has also talked about Tarantino helming "Star Trek 4" on multiple occasions but has not mentioned a script he is working on. Instead, he revealed that Abrams told him about the R-rated idea "a long time ago" and at that time, he was "considering putting it into a writing room."

Pegg expressed excitement in working with Tarantino, though, and Quinto shares that enthusiasm, saying, "I feel like we are in a state of anticipation. All of us are really excited about the idea of working with Quentin on a 'Trek' film."

From the looks of it, the cast remains in the dark as to what "Star Trek 4" will be all about. While Tarantino's R-rated script is actively being written, it is unknown if it will be what fans will see pan out on the big screen.

Before Tarantino made the pitch, the plan was to apparently have Captain Kirk (Chris Pine) meet the younger version of his father, George Kirk, played by Chris Hemsworth.

It is unclear at the moment if all these three scripts will eventually find their way to the silver screen. If one of them ends up being "Star Trek 4," the remaining two are not expected to go to waste. After all, with the franchise doing well in the small screen with "Star Trek: Discovery," the hope is for the film side of things to double down as well.

What's clear at that time is that nothing has been finalized yet on what the fourth installment of the reboot series should entail.

Although the folks behind the franchise seem to be on board with Tarantino at the helm in "Star Trek 4," with Karl Urban going so far as to say that the director might be what the series needs right now, many fans still believe that it should not be given the R-rated treatment.