'Star Trek 4' News: Simon Pegg Denies Writing Third Script for Next 'Star Trek' Movie

Reuters/Brendan McDermid Featured in the image is "Star Trek" actor and scriptwriter Simon Pegg

Despite the recent statements from his "Star Trek" co-star Zachary Quinto, actor and screenwriter Simon Pegg revealed that he is not working on a script for "Star Trek 4."

During an interview with Happy Sad Confused podcast, Pegg clarified that he is not writing the third script for the next installment of the "Star Trek" movie franchise.

This is contrary to Quinto's previous statement in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada where he said that, aside from the script that is being written by Mark L. Smith based on the concept of Quentin Tarantino and the one being developed by Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne, Pegg is also working on another script with Doug Jung.

"Doug [Jung] and I were never going to write the fourth [Star Trek]. That was never the deal. Doug and I are doing something together at Bad Robot, which I probably can't talk about just yet," Pegg said in the interview.

However, the actor who plays the role of Lieutenant Commander Montgomery "Scotty" Scott in the film saga revealed that he has a little knowledge about the development of the fourth "Star Trek" movie.

"So, [J.D.] Payne and [Patrick] McKay, who wrote the abortive third [Star Trek] script with the previous director [Roberto Orci], they are writing a fourth one. That as far as I knew was the kind of Hemsworth thing. That is as much as I know," the actor also stated.

The actor also mentioned that even if the pitch that Tarantino made for the next "Star Trek" movie has been approved, he believes that the "Kill Bill" filmmaker could actually step up to direct it.

Pegg recalled that he received an email from J.J. Abrams several months ago which stated that Tarantino dropped by to share his idea for the next "Star Wars" film, which is why they decided to work on it. But the actor shared that he does not think Tarantino could actually direct it since Tarantino is currently working on his latest movie titled "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" which is scheduled for release in August 2019. He also claimed that the director will still work on another movie after that.

"I doubt he would be able to get around to directing a Star Trek movie until two or three years," the 48-year-old British actor also said.

The actor claimed that he has no idea about the details of Tarantino's "Star Trek" pitch, but he mentioned that he can recall having a conversation about the franchise several years ago when he and Nick Frost stayed with the filmmaker for a while. However, he was not sure if it is the same one that Tarantino told Abrams.

Other details about the next "Star Trek" film remain under wraps, aside from the return of Quito's character Spock, Chris Pine's James T. Kirk, and Chris Hemsworth as Captain Kirk's father, George Kirk.

John Cho will also be back as Hikaru Sulu while Zoe Saldana is also expected to reprise her role as Nyota Uhura in the film that was tentatively scheduled by Paramount Pictures for release in 2019.