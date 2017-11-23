'Star Trek Discovery' Cast News, Spoilers: Jason Isaacs Nixes William Shatner Cameo

Fans might welcome a cameo from an original "Star Trek" cast member on "Star Trek Discovery" but not Jason Isaacs, who stars on the CBS All Access show as the Discovery ship captain Gabriel Lorca.

Facebook/StarTrekNetflix Jason Isaacs stars as Captain James Lorca in "Star Trek Discovery" on CBS All Access.

Isaacs nixes any suggestions that former cast members of the mother series, such as William Shatner as the iconic Captain James Kirk, should appear in the new show. It's nothing personal for the actor, though. He told Metro that he welcomes the chance to meet Shatner in real life but he has his reasons for not being open to stunt castings.

"I think people watch good drama shows and they completely suspend their disbelief, they feel like they're looking through the keyhole at another world, if you do it well enough," Isaacs explained. "If you have stunt celebrity cameo casting, it completely pulls them out of it. They feel like they're watching a 'Saturday Night Live' sketch."

Besides, Isaac said it might be odd to see an old Captain Kirk on "Star Trek Discovery" since the show is a prequel to Shatner's original series, which aired in the '60s. If Kirk does appear in this latest installment, then the character should be in his '20s. Shatner is 86.

Meanwhile, "Star Trek Discovery" is currently on hiatus for the holidays. The show will return for its next nine episodes for season 1 on CBS All Access on Jan. 7. The streaming platform has also renewed the series for a second season, which will likely begin its run in the fall season next year.

"Star Trek Discovery" closed the first chapter with a complete reset. The Discovery crew did beat the Klingons and the story tied its loose ends but new problems opened when the ship emerged in an unknown location in space.

It's curious to see what Captain Lorca will do to get his ship out of this fix. Fans already have plenty of theories about what's coming next, including the exploration of a mirror world.

"Star Trek Discovery" streams new episodes every Sundays on CBS All Access. Netflix also runs the latest episodes afterward.