'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 1 Spoilers: Prime Lorca Still Out There; Will Jason Isaacs Return?

"Star Trek: Discovery" served up a huge twist in the most recent episode, resulting in the death of a major character.

The episode, titled "What's Past Is Prologue," revealed that Lorca is actually Mirror Lorca masquerading as the Prime version of himself. In the end, Lorca was killed by the Mirror World's Emperor Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) when she stabbed him with a sword.

Of course, fans immediately started questioning whether Lorca really is dead, and portrayer Jason Isaacs refused to give a straight answer when Entertainment Weekly asked about his character's fate. However, Isaacs did point out that his character disintegrated in a reactor, which is not something he can just walk or sleep off. Additionally, Isaacs refrained from giving away any detail about season 2 and whether or not he has signed on for it.

Unlike Dr. Culber (Wilson Cruz), Lorca's potential return remains in the air. It can be recalled that "Star Trek: Discovery" also killed off Culber when Tyler's (Shazad Latif) PTSD caused his alternate Klingon personality to murder the doctor. However, as previously reported, showrunner Aaron Harberts assured that Culber will be seen again.

The door for Isaacs to return, though, is left open since nobody really knows what became of Prime Lorca and whether he is alive or not. But, Isaacs did explain what happened when Mirror Lorca switched places with Prime Lorca.

"There was a Prime Locra, he was captain of the Buran in the Prime world. He swapped with him and found himself captain of the Buran," he said. "This never came out, this backstory detail we never put in the dialogue: Lorca spins this story having had to sacrifice the men on Buran and had to blow them up to save them from Klingon torture. Actually, if I remember correctly, there was some kind of DNA identification that would have exposed Lorca as not being Prime Lorca, and so he blew up the ship and killed everyone on it."

"Star Trek: Discovery" season 1 airs Sundays on CBS All Access.