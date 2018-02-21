Facebook/StarTrekNetflix The second half of "Star Trek Discovery" season 1 returns in early 2018, while season 2 won't be back until 2019.

With the first season of "Star Trek: Discovery" ending on a triumphant note, it is curious to find out as to when the show would return for its second season and what may happen when it does.

CBS has already given the go signal for the second season of "Star Trek: Discovery," however there is still no confirmation as to when it will officially premiere. In a previous interview with Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Alex Kurtzman had remarked that it would be ideal for the series to return sometime in early 2019. But then again, he made these remarks before the series was renewed for a second season. Not only that, he said that it would also be great if they could agree on an episode count for season 2 early on so that they could properly shape the story.

With this being said, fans can rest assure that a second season for "Star Trek: Discovery" is indeed coming. As for what would happen when it does, fans could only guess at the moment. However, since the first season ended with the Discovery receiving a distress call from Captain Pike and the USS Enterprise, fans are hoping that Captain Kirk will finally make an appearance.

Although, it seems that this event may unlikely happen in the world of "Star Trek: Discovery" yet since the show itself is set about a decade earlier than the original "Star Trek" television series. This means that in the show's timeline, Captain James T. Kirk is still stationed on the USS Republic.

With Kirk out of the picture, the next best thing would have to be Spock, and fans were definitely thrilled that Sonequa Martin-Green's character Burnham turned out to be the Vulcan's adopted sister. But just like Kirk's appearance, Spock may not appear in the show's second season as per Kurtzman himself.

"I've gone on the record with saying you guys are gonna get that answer," Kurtzman said in an interview with TV Guide. "When I said that, I knew we weren't gonna get that answer [until] Season 2. Which, by the way, doesn't mean you're gonna see Spock in Season 2," he added.

This means right now, anything could happen when season 2 finally arrives.