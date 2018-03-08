'Star Trek Discovery' Season 2 News: Showrunners Hints Themes That Will Be Featured Next Season

Facebook/StarTrek Promo image for 'Star Trek Discovery'

After the war concluded at the end of its premiere season, the showrunners of "Star Trek Discovery" revealed that they were preparing for the details of the sci-fi series' season 2.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, showrunner Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg revealed how they are conceptualizing the plot for the sophomore season of "Star Trek: Discovery" after the end of a big war.

According to Harberts, they are considering to showcase the eternal conflict between science and spirituality next season after the destruction caused by the war. "How do you rebuild yourself? What's required for that? What we're most excited to do is to continue thematic exploration and philosophical exploration and debate, and these characters are perfectly primed to carry storylines like that," the showrunner stated.

He also admitted that they have a lot of ideas, but they still have to decide which one they will use for the upcoming season. "You go into it, you see what's working and you see what's interesting, and you build from there," he also said.

When asked if they plan to revisit the Mirror Universe in season 2, the showrunners revealed that they are planning to leave all the details that were connected with the war in the past so they can move on to tackle new plots. Yet it does not mean that fans of the sci-fi series will no longer see the Mirror characters in the future. "If they're out there, the possibilities are endless. Never say never. That's the great thing about this universe: there are so many more different ways to go. I can't confirm or deny anything," Berg also said.

CBS ordered the renewal of "Star Trek: Discovery" in October 2017, just a month after the series premiered on CBS All Access in September. However, the network did not mention the exact release date of the show's second season. '