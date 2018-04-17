'Star Trek Discovery' Season 2: Spock Confirmed to Return, But With a Twist

StarTrek official website Featured in the image is Leonard Nimoy as Spock

Spock is officially coming to "Star Trek: Discovery."

"Star Trek" vet Jonathan Frakes, who will be back to direct in the second season, has confirmed at the El Paso Comic Con that a young version of the beloved character will be featured in a flashback in the second episode, which he will direct.

In the timeline "Star Trek: Discovery" is set, Spock hasn't met Captain James T. Kirk yet and is still very young. At that time, he was working as a science officer on board the USS Enterprise. The flashback will also feature a young Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), who happens to be his adopted sister.

Spock's connection to the protagonist had fans hoping for his eventual appearance on the show. He was only referenced in the first season, but viewers knew that at some point, he would have to be there in the flesh. Now, it is finally happening.

The arrival of Spock in "Star Trek: Discovery" has been speculated since last year after the show premiered on CBS All Access. The talks intensified the past few days before the official confirmation came in.

Frakes, who will also helm episode 10 of "Star Trek: Discovery" season 2, refrained from divulging more than what was said, but his revelation is enough to have fans extremely hyped and excited about season.

The question now is who gets the honor of playing the young version of the legendary Vulcan. Zachary Quinto took on the role in the "Star Trek" reboot films by J.J. Abrams.

While the actor reprising the role in "Star Trek: Discovery" will blow everyone's minds, Slash Film believes that this is next to impossible especially since the films are set in separate timelines, so it is more likely that a new actor will step into the role for the series.

Apart from a young Spock, Pike will also be making an appearance in the same episode. Anson Mount will play the USS Enterprise captain in the series. His arrival does not come a big a surprise since the first season finale set up his entrance.

Frakes also said there will be a young Burnham in the flashbacks for episode 2 of season 2 of #StarTrekDiscovery #ElPasoComicCon — Justin Oser (@trekfan4747) April 14, 2018

Mount, who recently appeared in the in-limbo Marvel series "Inhumans," gushed on Twitter about getting to play another iconic character in "Star Trek: Discovery" after his casting was announced a few days back. "Cat's out of the bag. Yep, I have officially joined STARFLEET, a dream I've had since around the age of 8 when I first discovered TOS syndicated on my local access channel in middle TN. And couldn't be more excited to be playing PIKE!" he wrote in a tweet. "And I couldn't be more honored to take the helm. Thank you to the network, producers, fellow cast and fans for entrusting me with such a historically important of this amazing universe and family," he added in another tweet.

This was something close to my reaction upon hearing that I was cast in @startrekcbs #StarTrek #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/0eNZhqb8rs — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) April 13, 2018

CBS has announced that production for "Star Trek: Discovery" season 2 has begun, and with the characters making their way to the show in the new episodes, fans cannot wait to see Burnham and her crew return to the small screen.