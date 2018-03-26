'Star Trek Discovery' Updates: Will Section 31 Be Involved in Season 2?

Facebook/StarTrek Promo image for 'Star Trek Discovery'

A major fan theory about the sophomore season of "Star Trek: Discovery" has been finally confirmed.

During the show's WonderCon panel that was held Saturday, a "secret scene" from the finale of season 1 was screened to offer a hint about what fans should look forward to in season 2. It showed Mirror Universe's ex-Emperor Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh).

In the scene that was also shared through the show's Twitter account, Emperor Georgiou was seen running a club in the Orion market on Qo'noS when she was approached by a mystery man named Leland (Alan Van Sprang). She mistakenly identified him as a member of Starfleet, but he told her that he came from a more resourceful organization.

Before leaving, Leland gave her a mysterious black box which comes with a black edition of the iconic Starfleet delta shield with the words "Welcome to Section 31."

When asked during the WonderCon, Van Sprang gave a vague answer. "Section 31 is... I can't say anything about it, literally, it's a Section that cannot be spoken of," the actor stated.

Avid fans of the "Star Trek" franchise could recognize that Section 31 is a mysterious and highly secretive operation. While there is no confirmation yet about the involvement of Section 31 in the plot of season 2, IGN speculated that both Leland and Georgiou will be a part of the secret service organization when the series returns on TV.

Meanwhile, showrunner Aaron Harberts reportedly told the attendees of the panel that the second season of "Star Trek: Discovery" is in the Prime Timeline and it will help shape the story of the franchise.

"The idea was to always be in the Prime Timeline. Obviously, there are questions and concerns and things that are different," he said. "Our technology is a little different. We have a ship that runs very differently. We are our own show in a lot of ways. Season two is really exciting for us. This is our opportunity to really show how Discovery fits into this Prime Timeline. We are firmly committed to that," he added.

He also shared that fans could definitely see a change in the uniform that will be worn by the members of the Discovery crew in season 2. "Well, we bump up against the Enterprise at the end of our [season one] finale, and we know what kind of uniforms they wear. So, we will leave it at that," the showrunner also stated.

When asked for more details about the upcoming season, Harberts revealed that the season order from CBS required them to do 13 episodes in season 2. He also confirmed that they will start the cameras rolling for the upcoming season in the middle of April.

However, he could not reveal if they already set a target date for the premiere episode for "Star Trek: Discovery." On the other hand, the show's co-showrunner and executive producer Gretchen J. Berg also mentioned that they are still waiting for the network to schedule a target date for the second season premiere. According to Berg, they will only know the schedule "when they tell us."