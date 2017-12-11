'Star Trek' News: Quentin Tarantino to Direct a Rated R Installment in the Franchise

REUTERS/Vincent Kessler Writer and director Quentin Tarantino's next movie will feature Sharon Tate and the Manson murders in the backdrop.

Recent reports have revealed that critically acclaimed and world renowned director Quentin Tarantino has agreed to direct the next "Star Trek" film installment under the condition that it will be a rated R movie. Furthermore, JJ Abrams reportedly helped Tarantino find a writer and will act as the film's producer.

According to Deadline, Tarantino pitched the idea to Paramount and Abrams, who have both agreed after a lengthy meeting with the writers of the upcoming "Star Trek" installment. "Revenant" writer Mark L. Smith seems to be the frontrunner of the entire process. The rated R rating of the film is crucial to Tarantino's cooperation as his reputation was built on his work with rated R movies. Critics believe that this will open up the franchise to a lot of possibilities that should be reminiscent of the success that "Deadpool" received despite its rating.

Meanwhile, a previous report by The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Patrick Stewart would be willing to repise his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard in the franchise if Tarantino will be directing the next installment.

"One of my dreams is to work with Tarantino. I admire his work so much, and to be in a Tarantino film would give me so much satisfaction. So, if he is going to direct something to do with Star Trek and there was the possibility of dear old Jean-Luc showing up again and doing that for Mr. Tarantino, I would embrace it," Stewart told the publication.

Despite the hype that the news has received, it seems that it might be a while before the fans can enjoy a Tarantino directed "Star Trek" film. Considering that his project about the Mason family titled "Helter Skelter" is still currently in the works, the upcoming installment in the franchise might be released in 2019 at the earliest. No official announcement has been as of yet, but more information is expected to be revealed in the coming months.