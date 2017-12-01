'Star Wars 8' Plot Rumors: Snoke Not A Sith but He's Still Bad News For Rey, Kylo Ren

The First Order Supreme Leader, Snoke, is not a Sith Lord. Actor Andy Serkis confirmed that his character belongs to a darker force and this might spell bad news for Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Reuters "Star Wars 8" is also known as "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and it will be in theaters Dec. 15.

Serkis discussed his role in "Star Wars 8," also titled "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in an interview with Empire. He hinted that Snoke's true nature will unfold in this installment.

"He's definitely not a Sith, but he's certainly at the darker end of the Force," Serkis said, adding Snoke is evil than Emperor Palpatine. "He's incredibly damaged, so there's a bizarre vulnerability about him. Beneath that vulnerability, though, is this intense hatred."

This sounds dangerous for Rey, who's seen in the "Star Wars 8" teasers in a torture scene with Snoke. Even Kylo Ren won't escape Snoke's darkness and wrath as Serkis also hinted that the Supreme Leader won't be happy about his ward.

"His anger towards Kylo Ren is intensified because he can't bear weakness in others," Serkis shared.

So what could Snoke be if he's not a Sith? What could be behind those dead eyes and terrifying presence?

Some theories point to Snoke as a Whill, or an immortal divinity, who has fallen from grace and thus exists among mortals. Another theory cited Snoke as the former head of The Guards of Evil named Victor.

"Star Wars 8" will reportedly open with Victor and Princess Leia having a shouting match about her son, Ben, who became Kylo Ren, as seen in "Star Wars 7" or "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

Meanwhile, "Star Wars 8" director Rian Johnson stated that the movie won't be a completely dark tale despite the tone of teasers. He told Rolling Stone that the film is actually quite funny and he made sure it will be a riot to watch.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will open in U.S. theaters on Friday, Dec. 15.