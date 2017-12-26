'Star Wars 9' Latest News: Upcoming Film's Working Title Has Ties to Supreme Leader Snoke's Ring?

YouTube/Lucasfilm and Disney A screenshot of Supreme Leader Snoke from the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" trailer

Since the "Star Wars 9" working title was revealed last weekend, fans have been wondering what possible significance it may have. This week, speculations are rife that this new title may have something to do with Supreme Leader Snoke's (Andy Serkis) ring.

The working title for "Star Wars 9," "Black Diamond," has been linked with the production company behind the upcoming film, Carbonado Industries UK Ltd. Technically, a carbonado refers to the most durable form of natural diamond. However, although some fans speculate that the "Black Diamond" working title was simply derived from the production company's name, some speculate that it might mean something more.

Some fans believe that Supreme Leader Snoke's ring with black obsidian may have influenced the new "Star Wars 9" working title. It can be recalled that in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Snoke wears a ring with a black obsidian stone, which he took from Darth Vader's castle on Mustafar. This castle was built above a Sith cave that's strong with the Force, the very place where Snoke faced the greatest defeat of his life. Snoke's ring also has ties to the Four Sages of Dwartii, whose influence on Emperor Palpatine is undeniable.

There are speculations that the unanswered mystery surrounding Snoke's ring and the rise of the First Order will be answered in "Star Wars 9," and the working title for the film is a hint of that. This is highly likely, considering that in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) cut Snoke in half and left his left hand resting on the throne, the ring with the black obsidian still intact.

"Star Wars 9" is currently in the early stages of development. Last week, it was reported that director J.J. Abrams had already pitched a story to Lucasfilm for the third and final installment of the current trilogy.

"Star Wars 9" will arrive in theaters on Dec. 20, 2019.