'Star Wars 9' News: Daisy Ridley Weighs in on Potential Rey-Poe Romance

Daisy Ridley has spoken up about a potential romantic storyline for her character Rey and Poe (Oscar Isaac) in "Star Wars 9."

Toward the end of "Episode VIII," Rey became the last remaining Jedi and galaxy's greatest hope against The First Order. Many fans have noticed her onscreen chemistry with Poe, leading to speculations that they may have a romantic storyline down the road.

While Ridley does not outrightly declare that she's against a possible Rey-Poe romance, the actress recently suggested that she is not shipping the pairing anytime soon.

"It's wonderful to have relationships that are not romantic," said Ridley in an interview. "I don't think in films you always need a romantic relationship. I think friend relationships can be romantic in their gestures and their intimacy."

She added, "Hopefully, if Rey and Poe get to have some scenes together, there will be intimacy but, for me, it doesn't have to be romantic love."

As Screen Rant points out, Ridley does not really appear to be shooting down a romantic story arc for Rey and Poe. She may just be thinking that Rey and Poe do not have to instantly find love in Episode 9. If one thing is for sure, a romantic pairing or two will unravel in the new trilogy's final chapter.

Episode 9 is expected to drop sometime in 2019 — with JJ Abrams back as the director after his record-breaking success with "The Force Awakens" in 2015. Colin Trevorrow was initially slated to helm the movie, but he exited the project shortly after joining amid rumors that he had a poor relationship with Lucasfilm execs.

Rian Johnson is the director who made "Episode 8: The Last Jedi," which is still strongly performing at the box office worldwide. Further details about Episode 9 have yet to be revealed.