'Star Wars 9' Production to Kick Off This Summer

Facebook/StarWarsPH Promotional photo for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Following "Star Wars: The Last Jedi's" successful theatrical run, Lucasfilm is now preparing for the production of "Star Wars 9." The next installment is the third and final film in the current "Star Wars" trilogy and will reportedly begin filming this summer.

Last weekend, director J.J. Abrams confirmed in a message delivered to Japan's D23 Expo that filming for the next "Star Wars" film will kick off this summer. The announcement was consistent with previous projections, but it was a relief for fans hearing it straight from Abrams himself. "Han Solo: A Star Wars Story" director Ron Howard also unveiled during the expo an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette for his upcoming film, which is set for release this year.

Abrams, who took the place of original Colin Trevorrow after the latter stepped down due to "creative differences" with the studio, is currently writing the screenplay for "Star Wars 9" with Chris Terrio. Before agreeing to direct "Star Wars 9," Abrams previously directed "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2015, which turned out to be one of the highest grossing films in the "Star Wars" franchise.

As for the plot of "Star Wars 9," there are speculations that it might continue some of the storylines left behind by "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." The most recent film in the franchise left a wide range of possibilities for characters like Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), who might go further into the Dark Side following the events in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." "Star Wars 9" might also see Rey's growth as a Jedi, since the previous installment saw her rescue the sacred Jedi texts from the land of Ahch-To.

"Star Wars 9" will end the current trilogy, which started with 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." The film will arrive in theaters in December 2019.