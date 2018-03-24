'Star Wars' Actor Wants to Produce an 'Attack on Titan' Live-Action Movie

Koei Tecmo A screenshot from "Attack on Titan 2"

"Star Wars" and "Pacific Rim" are just two franchises that John Boyega is looking to be involved in. The 26-year-old actor has also set his sights on the hit manga and anime series "Attack on Titan."

The "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" actor wants to be the one to orchestrate blood-spattered havoc on the Survey Corps in a live-action movie based on Hajime Isayama's masterpiece.

In an interview with MTV News, Boyega said that he is willing to produce an "Attack on Titan" project with "a whole bunch of Japanese actors," envisioning it as "epic" and "pretty darn cool."

As any other "Attack on Titan" fan would want in a live-action adaptation of their favorite series, the actor said that the movie will have the same amazing angles used by Isayama to effectively convey the intensity and emotion that goes into the showdowns and the destruction.

"I love them swinging into action and you have a panning shot just following them, cruising on by as they cut off the napes. That would be real cool," Boyega went on to say.

A live-action "Attack on Titan" movie has already been released in 2015. It was divided in two parts, and it featured most of the elements from Isayama's work while also throwing in some deviations to set itself apart from the anime, which translates the source material to the letter.

That movie received mixed reception with the more critical reviews calling it "a schizophrenic mix of genres" and "a visually refreshing blockbuster undermined by clichés." It was also described as "a trash-horror fantasy that's a big-budget B picture" with one critic going straight to the point, saying it "stinks."

Last year, a remake of this "Attack on Titan" live-action film was rumored to be in the works over at Warner Bros. Pictures, which was reportedly working on getting the film rights to the franchise. "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" director David Heyman was reportedly on board to produce the project.

A representative of Kodansha Comics claimed that the report is "incorrect," but noted that there are discussions being made. "There are many works where negotiations are advancing for film adaptations. I cannot comment on what is within contract negotiations," the spokesperson said at that time. Whether or not "Attack on Titan" is included in those talks remains to be seen.

Going back to Boyega, the actor has been touring the world to promote his latest film, "Pacific Rim: Uprising," where he plays the role of Jake Pentecost, the son of Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba) who chooses to train the newest group of cadets at Pan Pacific Defense Corps over doing some time in prison.

Boyega is also a producer of the film, and looking at what he has in mind for "Attack on Titan" and the existing interest for a live-action remake, he might want to pull double duty in more projects in the future. The actor is also set to reprise his role as Finn in "Star Wars: Episode IX" to be directed by J.J. Abrams.