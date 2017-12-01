'Star Wars' Actress Daisy Ridley Leaving Franchise After 'Episode 9'

Rey's time might be up on "Star Wars." Actress Daisy Ridley, who plays the character, reveals she's leaving the franchise after "Star Wars: Episode 9."

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian Daisy Ridley says she only signed for three movies in the "Star Wars" franchise and she's not considering doing more.

Ridley told Rolling Stone she's not keen on playing Rey again after the trilogy is finished. Introduced as a potential Jedi character in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2015, Ridley confirmed that she only signed up for three "Star Wars" films.

"In my head, it is three films," the actress said. "I think it will feel like the right time to round it out."

The news comes as Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy earlier announced their plans to make more "Star Wars" movies for the next 10 years. The studio wants to expand the stories of new characters like Rey, as well as Poe (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega) in future trilogies.

Kennedy's pronouncements indicated that Rey survives "Star Wars: Episode 9," which will still be in production in 2018. If Ridley leaves the franchise, then Lucasfilm will likely recast her role for the expanded movies.

Ridley also acknowledged that she got lucky just being in three "Star Wars" films. The actress, however, hasn't completely ruled out the possibility that she'll return to do more "Star Wars" in the future, but her statement was non-committal.

"[If] we are not living underground in a series of interconnected cells, then sure...maybe," Ridley said.

Meanwhile, fans of the franchise will be able to watch Ridley and the rest of the cast when "Star Wars: Episode 8," also known as "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," debuts in theaters on Friday, Dec. 15. Returning for the second installment are Isaac, Boyega, Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren/Ben), Andy Serkis (Snoke) and the late Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia). "Star Wars: Episode 8" will also introduce new characters played by Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern, and Kelly Marie Tran.