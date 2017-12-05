(Photo: Electronic Arts) Captain Phasma in "Star Wars Battlefront 2."

The first downloadable content (DLC) coming to "Star Wars Battlefront 2" will "blow your mind," Janina Gavankar, the voice of Iden Versio, promises.

In an interview with Venture Beat, the actress revealed that the upcoming expansion called "Resurrection" will not only tie up all loose ends in the "Star Wars Battlefront 2" story, but will also have a connection to the highly anticipated movie "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

There's so much stuff in there that ties to the movie. It'd blow your mind. The great thing is, we're releasing on the 13th, and the movie comes out soon after.

Gavankar says that the "Star Wars Battlefront 2" DLC will provide fans with a first real look at the story in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" since it comes out a day before the movie hits the theaters, which makes it a must-have since the plot of the film is being kept secret.

I hope people play it on that day, because it'll really bring you into it. We cover the First Order. You're going to see — I can't tell you what, but there are things you have never seen before in the movie that you will see in the game first.

"Star Wars Battlefront 2: Resurrection" will be available for free. The DLC will add Finn and Captain Phasma as playable characters with Crait, the red planet in the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" trailers where a big battle sequence will take place, will be included as a new location.

Dataminers found more details about the DLC including Captain Phasma's ability to heal all nearby allies. She can also make use of overload shot for extra damage and the Fortify ability for added layer of defense in direct battles.

Needless to say, Phasma's chrome armor makes her stand out. Despite the use of what is imagined to be heavier material the ones used on Stormtroopers, her armor still allows her to as quickly as her underlings.

"Star Wars Battlefront 2: Resurrection" DLC releases Dec. 13. The complete details uncovered about the expansion by dataminers DylanRocket and Uninspired Zebra can be viewed below.