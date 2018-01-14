'Star Wars: Battlefront 2' DLC Sheds Light on Major 'The Last Jedi' Plot Hole

Facebook/StarWarsPH Promotional photo for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

A new DLC from "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" has addressed one of the major plot holes of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." This plot hole has to do with Poe and his fleet being able to know exactly how to take down Dreadnaught of the First Order.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is by far one of the most successful entries in the history of the "Star Wars" franchise. Recently, the film was hailed as the highest grossing film of 2017, having outperformed Disney's live-action adaptation of "Beauty and the Beast" at the global box office.

Despite its box office success, however, the film left some fans not totally satisfied with it, particularly because it failed to address some major plot holes. Although many of these questions have already been answered elsewhere after the film's theatrical release — including "The Last Jedi: Visual Dictionary" — some still remain unanswered.

Earlier this week, a DLC from the "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" video game has finally answered one of the biggest questions raised from the opening of the film — how come Poe and the Resistance fighters knew that bombing was the key to take out Dreadnaught?

The video game's Resurrection DLC includes content that reveals the answer to the plot hole. It reveals how Imperial Commander Iden Versio, her daughter Zay and Shriv Suurgay were able to get the plans to the Dreadnought and move them to General Leia Organa in order to aid the Resistance. In the film, it was through those plans that Poe and the Resistance were able to know the perfect locations to deploy their explosive arsenals and ensure the end of Dreadnought.

The DLC also suggests that the plans obtained by Iden and the others contained a map of Snoke's ship, and this helped Rose and Finn to disable the hyperdrive tracking system used to track the Rebel Alliance.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" premiered last Dec. 15 in theaters worldwide.