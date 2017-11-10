'Star Wars Battlefront 2' First Season of Free Content Unveiled, PS4 Gamers Excluded

Players of "Star Wars Battlefront 2" will be able to try out and enjoy free content of the first season before its official release on Nov. 17. There is a catch, however, for gamers accessing the action game via the PlayStation 4 (PS4) console.

YouTube/EA Star Wars

Ten hours of free content has been unleashed for gamers on the Xbox One and PC platforms. The servers have gone live this week and anything saved in the trial period can be carried over once gamers purchase the full game.

PS4 gamers can't avail of the free trial since Sony does not support access to the EA/Origin servers. Owners will have to officially wait for the official game release to play online via the Sony servers.

Meanwhile, the trial consists of three campaign missions in single-player mode. Gamers may also test out the microtransaction system, which uses actual money to purchase crystals that can be used to advance in the game.

After the official release of the "Star Wars Battlefront 2" on all platforms, gamers can lookout for the first update on Dec. 5. They will be asked to choose a side to play, which will come with specific rewards and special items.

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" will also have another update on Dec. 13 with the release of Finn and Captain Phasma. The game will coincide with the release of the newest "Star Wars" flick "The Last Jedi," hence some extra features will also tie up the game and the movie.

"New locations and vehicles will also arrive. On December 13, the cinematic content from Star Wars: The Last Jedi' continues with a new planetary map: Crait," EA stated its press release. "The Starfighter Assault map of D'Qar will join as well, plus a new hero ship - Tallie Lintra's RZ-2 A-wing. Poe Dameron's T-70 X-wing is also upgraded with a new ability inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" arrives in stores on Friday, Nov. 17 for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.