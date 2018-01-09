'Star Wars: Battlefront 2' From 2005 Received Free Multiplayer Patch Recently

Pandemic Studios/LucasArts via Steam Gameplay still from the 2005 classic edition of "Star Wars: Battlefront 2."

Before the controversial "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" released in 2017, a classic video game with the same title was launched in 2005 and it has recently received a set of fixes.

The "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" game that was released in 2005 was developed by Pandemic Studios and distributed by Disney's LucasArts. In a surprising update posted via Steam, the developers confirmed the addition of some fixes for the game's multiplayer mode.

The update includes optimizing the game's performance with bug fixes such as those that improve lobby functionality. Developers have also addressed a glitch that prevents Steam usernames from being shown correctly. Lastly, they have also fixed the game so it will now display ping calculations more accurately.

Other than the mentioned fixes, no new contents were added to the game.

The classic "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" game was originally released on various platforms that include the PlayStation Portable, PS2, Xbox, and PC.

However, in 2014, reports were rife that the multiplayer services of GameSpy Technology, which had provided support for the game, would be shutting down. This meant that "Star Wars: Battlefront 2's" multiplayer mode would be affected and also had to close.

While Electronic Arts offered to extend the game's multiplayer support, it did not last even an entire month.

Then, in early October 2017, developers of the game updated its Steam page to announce: "Star Wars fans rejoice! Multiplayer support has returned for Battlefront II. Now you can draft your friends to the 501st legion and join up to 64 other players in a heated online battle for control of the galaxy."

It was only made available to PC players, though, but other gamers could still purchase the game via Steam for $9.99.

Meanwhile, Polygon noted that it was quite odd for the classic "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" game to receive a patch over a decade since it was released. The report also mentioned that its publisher was a division that Disney had shut down in the previous years.

However, a company representative explained in the same report that they were actually maintaining "gaming teams" within Disney and LucasFilm (LucasArts' parent company) which made the patch possible although they were not actively developing new video games.