'Star Wars Battlefront 2' Gets First Update of 2018

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" has a new patch for the new year. The update adds a new gameplay mode to existing maps in the game, as well as a custom TIE fighter Hero Ship for the Starfighter Assault mode.

The list of new content might be shorter than usual, but the update makes up for it with a long list of fixes, balance tweaks and other minor adjustments, just like the sort of things Electronic Arts and DICE likes to do with their shooter titles, as Polygon notes.

Star Wars Battlefront 2/Electronic Arts A new update has been introduced for "Star Wars Battlefront II," the first for this year 2018.

The headliner of the new patch is the Blast mode, a frantic 10-versus-10 mode for multiplayer. A new map has been added for the Blast mode, for good measure, and its none other than the red, salt-encrusted planet of Crait, according to Eurogamer. It's the same planet where Luke Walker had an unpleasant meeting with the First Order in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," for fans of the movie.

The new Crait map is mostly indoors, though, unlike the movie. Most of the fast-paced action will take place in the confined corridors of the mines, much like the hiding places of the Resistance in the latest "Star Wars" film.

In a nod to the single-player campaign of the game, the new spacecraft is none other than Iden Versio's personal custom TIE Interceptor. Being outfitted under the supervision of the special forces officer herself, the Hero Ship is more agile and tougher than the usual TIE Interceptor.

According to the update patch notes, the Hero ship has its own set of abilities, including an Afterburner that gives the craft a momentary boost of speed, while also breaking enemy missile lock. Aside from the usual Laser Barrage and Dual Proton Torpedoes in the loadout, the Inferno Leader ability also reveals all enemies to allied players.

All enemies revealed by Inferno Leader also receive more damage, regardless of source. Like all "Star Wars Battlefront 2" additions, the custom TIE fighter comes with its own Star Cards that increase the effects of its abilities or reduce their cooldown times.