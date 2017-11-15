'Star Wars Battlefront 2' Hero Costs To Be Reduced By 75 Percent

Star Wars Battlefront 2 official website

Electronic Arts is finally responding to criticisms that "Star Wars Battlefront 2" heroes were a little expensive to unlock with a major reduction in cost. The publisher has announced that the amount of credits required in unlocking top-tier heroes will be slashed by 75 percent.

The recent price drop was announced by DICE executive producer John Wasilzyk in a post on EA's official site. Wasilzyk also said that while the amount will still make unlocking heroes count as an achievement, it will also make it accessible to all players.

Earlier this month, "Star Wars Battlefront 2" players on the game's subreddit did the math to figure out how long it would take an average player to unlock these heroes. Some estimates placed the process at forty hours leaving players so disappointed that a reply from EA outlining the decision is now the most down-voted post in the subeddit's history.

Now, Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, who used to cost 60,000 in-game credits, will now be available for 15,000 credits. Also, Emperor Palpatine, Chewbacca, and Leia Organa will now cost 10,000 credits and the game's protagonist Iden at 5,000 credits. Wasilzyk posted on the site saying that the changes will be implemented via an update.

"It's a big change, and it's one we can make quickly," the post said. "It will be live today, with an update that is getting loaded into the game."

In addition to the massive cost reduction, EA also rolled out changes to overhaul the loot crate system following the game's Beta. This was after players complained that the current system promotes a pay-to-win scenario with paying players able to get a huge advantage in ranking their characters.

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" is set to be released on the jam-packed Nov. 17 along with several big releases not just in gaming but in films and TV as well. Those who preordered the Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition can play it early which started on Nov. 14, and those who are an EA/Origin Access member can check out the game right now with the Play First Trial.