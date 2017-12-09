'Star Wars Battlefront 2' News: EA Still Contemplating if Microtransactions Will Be Brought Back

Twitter courtesy of @EAStarWars Microtransactions are currently not present inside 'Star Wars Battlefront 2'

Whenever the game "Star Wars Battlefront 2" is brought up, the mention of microtransactions is likely not too far behind.

What many fans were counting on to be a title that could breathe new life into the gaming series instead turned into the first thing many gamers pointed to when asked to show a title that included what they deemed as "bad" microtransactions.

Many players were particularly critical of what they perceived to be microtransactions that could give some members of the community an advantage by merely paying real money for certain things. Others were frustrated that important elements of the game, including iconic characters, were remarkably difficult to obtain unless they spent real money.

A statement from an Electronic Arts representative that indicated the mechanic had been included "to provide players with a sense of pride and accomplishment for unlocking different heroes" turned into a Reddit comment that has been downvoted more than 670,000 times.

To say that many fans were disappointed would be an understatement, and the people at EA have been in damage control mode ever since.

In response to those angry comments from fans, the developers have taken the much-maligned microtransactions out of "Star Wars Battlefront 2." While that was initially expected to be a temporary thing, there may be a chance that this will not be included in the game for good.

Speaking recently to investors, EA Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen stated: "Overtime, we'll address how we will want to bring the MTX either into the game or not and what form we will decide to bring it into," Rolling Stone reported.

It was interesting to hear that the company was contemplating on just getting rid of the game's microtransactions altogether and they may be doing so in order to win back some fans.

At this point though, it is unclear if even doing that will be enough to change how many gamers currently see the title.

More news about "Star Wars Battlefront 2" should be made available soon.