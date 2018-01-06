'Star Wars Battlefront 2' News: Fun Canon-Twisting Mods Released for Game

(Photo: Facebook/StarWarsMovies) The images shows Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in a scene from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" modders are having too much fun adding their own touch to the game.

One mod on the game brings to the fray Matt the Radar Technician, which is the persona that Kylo Ren (played by Adam Driver) took up for the "Star Wars" edition of "Undercover Boss" for "Saturday Night Live."

In that sketch, Kylo Ren poses as an employee at Starkiller Base and interacts with some of the workers that he rarely or never sees in his quest to rule the galaxy far, far away. Because of his mood swings, he blows his cover anyway.

Those who were fans of the sketch, which spawned some popular memes, the "Star Wars Battlefront 2" mod will allow them to get their Matt the Radar Technician fix.

The second mod released for "Star Wars Battlefront 2" reimagines the terrifying Darth Vader and sees the usually scary baddie donning a pink armor instead of black.

The mod does not extend to Darth Vader's play style, which definitely makes the experience more fun. Those who are interested to use it must keep in mind they would need to download the Frosty Mod Manager as well to get it to work.

For those who are wondering where the idea of pink Darth Vader came from, it was inspired by Electronic Arts CFO Blake Jorgensen's comments last November as he talked about keeping "Star Wars Battlefront 2" as canon-faithful possible as the reasoning for the kind of the loot boxes in the game.

The modder by the name Destauch even quotes him in his listing for the mod. Jorgensen's statement reads:

Not to mention, you probably don't want Darth Vader in pink. No offense to pink, but I don't think that's right in the canon.

Destauch is here for the people who would disagree with Jorgensen and might want to see the Sith lord in such color, describing the "Star Wars Battlefront 2" mod as being "for those who may not necessarily be concerned about 'canon' in their Star Wars videogame."