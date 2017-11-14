'Star Wars: Battlefront 2' News: Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader Now Available For 15,000 Credits

Steam official website Promotional picture for "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" on Steam.

Developed by Electronic Arts (EA), "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" is one of the most highly anticipated titles in the gaming community. However, recent reports have revealed that fans who were subscribed to EA early access has expressed their frustration on the amount of credits and grinding it takes to unlock Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.

The outcry first surfaced on Reddit, where people outlined that unlocking the two most coveted characters requires 60,000 credits, which can be collected after 40 hours of grinding in "Star Wars: Battlefront 2." Alternatively, fans can previously unlock the characters by paying $40 to play Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.

A representative jumped in the thread in an attempt to alleviate the frustration, but it was met with the players' frustration, which manifested in the downvotes. The comment from the representative of EA garnered more than 400,000 downvotes in the span of 24 hours, making it the most infamous comment in Reddit.

In response to the outcry, EA has cut down the cost of the characters to 15,000 credits. Furthermore, Emperor Palpatine, Chewbacca, and Leia will be available for 10,000 credits, while Iden can be unlocked for 5,000 credits.

"Making games great comes from regular tuning. As one example, today we're making a substantial change based on what we've seen during the Play First trial," executive producer John Wasilczyk wrote. "There's been a lot of discussion around the amount of in-game credits (and time) it takes to unlock some of our heroes, especially Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. Unlocking a hero is a great accomplishment in the game, something we want players to have fun earning. We used data from the beta to help set those levels, but it's clear that more changes were needed."

"Star Wars: Battlefront 2" will be released on Nov. 17 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.