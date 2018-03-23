'Star Wars Battlefront 2' News: New Bespin Map, Huge Progression System Overhaul Go Live

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" now has its much awaited multiplayer progression overhaul, one that does away with needing loot crates and other gameplay-boosting store items. The new update is now live for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

Electronic Arts and DICE have provided players with a preview of the changes that just went live on "Star Wars Battlefront 2" servers, via a news post last week.

"With this update, progression is now linear. Star Cards, or any other item impacting gameplay, will only be earned through gameplay and will not be available for purchase," DICE explained the new mechanics, which now mostly do away with the controversial loot boxes.

"Crates no longer include Star Cards and cannot be purchased. Crates are earned by logging in daily, completing Milestones, and through timed challenges," the post continued, adding that instead of in-game items that could affect gameplay progression, the crates will now only contain Credits or cosmetic perks like extra emotes or victory pose animations.

With these set of changes, players can now only make progress for their multiplayer characters by earning enough Skill Points to unlock Star Cards, the same ones that grant new capabilities and upgrades for the "Star Wars Battlefront 2" classes and heroes, as Eurogamer pointed out.

These Skill Points can now only be earned by leveling up through regular play, whether it's by spending time using certain heroes or ships, or on one of the courses in the game.

DICE is also adding a new map, which is actually a remake of one of the first "Star Wars: Battlefront" maps now ported over to the current game. The new location is set in Bespin and is now available for various gameplay modes, including Blast, Heroes vs. Villains, Arcade.