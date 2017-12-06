'Star Wars Battlefront 2' News: New Update Revamps Economy and Progression System

Facebook/EAStarWars Promotional picture for "Star Wars: Battlefront 2."

EA DICE is beginning to deliver on the promised changes to "Star Wars Battlefront 2." As promised just before launch, the game's progression and in-game economy systems have been overhauled with tweaks to the amount of credits players win as well as crafting parts obtained from daily login crates.

"Today, an update went live that includes some adjustments to the economy and progression," DICE wrote on the game's official blog. "While these are only some initial steps toward making much larger changes, some of these are ready to roll, and are available starting today."

With the update, players will see an increase in the number of credits that they win at the end of a round with top players also receiving bigger buffs in credit drops thanks to the end-of-round payout increase. The increase also applies to credits earned via Arcade Mode allowing players to earn up to 1,500 daily, three times as many as before.

Additionally, "Star Wars Battlefront 2" will also be increasing the amount of crafting parts obtained from daily login crates allowing players to create more Star Cards. This will greatly accelerate player progression as Star Cards are the necessary components to upgrade a character's abilities, weapons and gear.

The economic and progression changes build upon the previous tweaks implemented in the game such as the price cut on Hero units. As for the game's microtransaction system, it's probably safe to say that it will be re-implemented sometime in the future although, given the current situation, EA DICE is likely working on a new system that will greatly benefit not just the publisher but also the players.

This is just the beginning as there will be more changes coming to "Star Wars Battlefront 2" over the next few weeks. According to EA DICE, these updates are just the first of "much larger changes" coming to the game and its heavily criticized initial setup.