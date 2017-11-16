'Star Wars Battlefront 2' News, Release Date: New Game Sparks Outrage Among Fans

Facebook/EAStarWars/ Promotional photo for EA's 'Star Wars Battlefront 2'

Despite "Star Wars Battlefront's" popularity, gamers still feel that there is a lot to be improved in the game. As such, the announcement of a new sequel, "Star Wars Battlefront 2," has been met by criticisms, much to the developer's surprise, as they were expecting fans to be excited about the follow-up.

According to reports, fans of the "Star Wars Battlefront" series are enraged by the fact that many of the major characters from the original game will no longer be playable in the new game. The outrage started since the deluxe editions of "Star Wars Battlefront 2" were made available for preorders earlier this month.

Earlier this November, the BETA version of the game was released, and that was when gamers started to notice the poor features of the game. For one, some players can end up advancing to the game much quicker than other players just by paying real-life money. For those who are not willing to spend cash for the DLC, that makes the game quite unfair.

Recently, a gamer posted on Reddit that it would actually take about 40 hours of gaming to earn 60,000 credits and start using their beloved characters like Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker.

According to the Reddit user, he bought the deluxe edition of the game only to find the main character locked. He said he was upset about the "micro-transaction tendencies" of game developer EA, which forces players to either spend at least 40 hours gaming or spend hard-earned cash just to get the things that they are actually supposed to be entitled to.

In response to the outrage, EA said in a statement that their intent was to provide players with a sense of pride and accomplishment for unlocking different heroes. "Our team will continue to make changes and monitor community feedback and update everyone as soon and as often as we can," said EA.

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" is scheduled to launch on Nov. 17 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC.