'Star Wars Battlefront 2' Patch Adds New Game Modes, Arcade Maps, and More

EA/Star Wars Battlefront 2 A promo image for "Star Wars Battlefront 2" featuring the Heavy Trooper class.

The latest "Star Wars Battlefront 2" patch is now live and brings with it a number of new content. These include new game modes, arcade maps, as well as three new Hero appearances for a limited time.

The full patch notes were posted on the game's official forums detailing the new features coming to the game. It also highlighted the bug fixes as well as the hero and villain balance changes.

Boba Fett, Luke Skywalker, and Yoda received the lion's share of balance changes along with a number of bug fixes. A number of infantry combat and map balance changes were also added to improve overall gameplay.

Jetpack Cargo is the new mode available to the game that will have players strap on jet packs and equip themselves with a rocket launcher for the entire round. The new mode will only be available for a limited time along with Hoth skins for Luke, Leia, and Han Solo. These new skins can be unlocked by completing in-game challenges "that will be available over time."

On the other hand, the custom Arcade maps include Kashyyyk, Hoth, Endor, Crait, Jakku, and Death Star II. EA DICE also announced that the AI has received "substantial improvements" to make Arcade a more "engaging" experience.

Then there is the Trooper emotes, with all players getting two default emotes for their Troopers rather than waiting to unlock them. All of these can be accessed by downloading update 1.2.

EA DICE is also rumored to be launching the Clone Wars DLC and character customization soon. DICE's Dennis Brännvall recently took questions on the game's forums and when asked about the possibility of character customization, and the arrival of Clone Wars content, he simply answered "yes."

EA has also announced that it will be reinstating microtransactions in "Star Wars Battlefront 2"in the coming months. While the company has not revealed much information about the changes to the loot box system specifically, it's probably enough to keep politicians off their backs.