'Star Wars Battlefront 2' Update: Broken Post-Game MVP Screen Addressed In Patch 1.03

EA/Star Wars Battlefront 2 Promo photo for "Star Wars Battlefront 2"

EA DICE is not letting the current microtransaction controversy hold it down from continuing to expand on "Star Wars Battlefront 2." The developer recently released patch 1.03 on all platforms to resolve few bugs and introduce other small tweaks.

One of the main issues the patch fixed End of Round MVP screen which now focuses on scores in a bid to diversify the number of names listed on the MVP summary. Previously, the screen only recognized players who earned a certain distinction such as most kills, longest killstreak, and so on.

This often led to the screen being dominated by only one or two players who earned all five awards. With the new screen, update 1.03 hopes simply acknowledge players by their score allowing more of them will be recognized.

Spawn points and the combat area on a number of maps have also been adjusted along with specifics of how objectives can be captured on "Star Wars Battlefront 2." This means that the infamous Boba Fett cheese, where the bounty hunter only needs to hover high up in the air and make progress toward capturing an objective, can longer be done.

Collision issues have also been addressed on Jakku, Endor, and Kashyyyk which means players will no longer be stopped by weird or invisible barriers that stem faulty video game physics. Scoring also received a few tweaks with Score and Battle points gleaned from using the NT-242's Disruptor Shot or the LAAT Gunship against vehicles has been reduced.

Other prominent changes include a fix for the error when quitting games, an increase to reinforcements earned after each stage of a Galactic Assault match, and a reduction to the time needed to interact with objectives. The full list of over 30 found at the game's official forum.

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.