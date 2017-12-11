'Star Wars Battlefront 2' Update News: Changes Still Don't Address Game's Inherent Issues

Star Wars Battlefront 2 official website Darth Vader is one of the featured characters of 'Star Wars Battlefront 2'

This week EA DICE has launched the first of what it promises to be large and more drastic changes to the in-game economy of "Star Wars Battlefront 2." This is after the action shooter faced massive outrage over its loot boxes and progression systems which led the developer to pull them from the game entirely.

However, the update only seems to highlight the differences between what players do in the game and how they progress. This ultimately leaves them feeling like they've accomplished little despite spending hours playing the game. If this is a push to reinstate microtransactions back in the game, EA has to address the causes that led to the players' outrage: the game's convoluted upgrade system.

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" features a multiplayer where every class and hero character has a variety of equippable "Star Cards," upgrades and modifiers they that they can outfit their characters before going into battle. These cards can then be upgraded improving the abilities they provide. This is where the problems begin.

Unlike other games that feature an upgrade system, Star Cars can't be upgraded by simply earning EXP or completing achievements but through loot boxes. These can be earned via playing the game or, until recently, purchase them using real money.

The fact that loot boxes are also randomized adds to the frustration as players often find upgrading their characters or starfighters a painfully slow process. This made so many of them feel like EA DICE is trying to force them to spend real money just to progress in the game.

While this isn't the first time EA has been accused of using its games as cash cows, the lack of a sense of progress made the experience that much more painful. If EA actually wants its players to wholeheartedly fork out their hard earned cash to upgrade their characters and vehicles, at least making it feel like they're throwing their money away would be a good start.

Fortunately, the recent update is only the first of many such changes which means there's plenty of opportunities for EA DICE to fix their game and their image. Unless they start paying attention to their players, it's very likely that the microtransaction mayhem that plagued the "Star Wars Battlefront 2" will repeat itself once again.