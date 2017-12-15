'Star Wars Battlefront 2' Update News: 'The Last Jedi' Content Now Available

Electronic Arts Captain Phasma in "Star Wars Battlefront 2"

With "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" premiering in theaters today, EA DICE has finally released new content based on the film into "Star Wars Battlefront 2." The update is the game's first DLC (downloadable content) "season" and brings a slew of new content to the shooter, absolutely free.

On the single-player side of things, it includes the new single-player story campaign "Resurrection" which adds three new single-player chapters to the game. The campaign follows the First Order's rise to power, with players once again taking control of Commander Iden Versio. The update also the map Crait, the Starfighter Assault map D'Qar, and a new hero ship, Tallie Lintra's RZ-2 A-wing.

While on the multiplayer front, two new heroes will be making their way from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." While Rey was already a playable character at launch, Finn (Resistance) and Captain Phasma (First Order) have now been added and both characters are eager to join the fight. Those who log in during the "Star Wars Battlefront 2" The Last Jedi season will automatically unlock both characters without any Credits required.

The Last Jedi season started earlier this week with a new in-game event, in celebration of the film's release. Players will have to align themselves with either the Resistance or the First Order which allows them to access special, weekly faction quests over the next few weeks with rewards that correspond to the side they have chosen.

"Completing these will not only reward you with Credits and Crafting Parts, but help edge your faction closer to victory, giving all members of that side additional rewards," developer EA DICE explained. "The other faction will get a crate of their own with lesser prizes, but it will hopefully come with a drive to fight back even harder."

Throughout December, various other quests will also arrive including a holiday playlist on Dec. 27. This comes as the game upgraded its progression system with players now able to earn Credits more quickly and as well as get their hands on new items in less time.

"Star Wars Battlefront 2" is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.